Monkeypox scare: Three more cases found in Delhi, tally reaches 12

Symptoms of the disease include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes and others. In some cases, it might lead to complications

The rash one sees in Monkeypox can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body

National Capital saw fresh addition of three more monkey pox cases on Thursday, making the infection tally to reach 12 in the city. As per sources, five patients infected with monkey pox have been admitted at the LNJP hospital.

Earlier a 30-year-old Nigerian woman had tested positive for the infection in the city. She was admitted to a state-run hospital. The lady counted for the ninth case of the viral infection in the city.

As per sources, apart from the five patients admitted at the hospital, no other suspected patient is currently present there.

Monkey pox is a viral disease which is transmitted to human through close contact with an infected person or animal. The disease can also spread through body fluids or respiratory droplets. Symptoms of the disease include fever, rash, swollen lymph nodes and others. In some cases, it might lead to complications. The disease is also known to transmit through sexual activity.

The rash one sees in the disease can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals, or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely. The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.