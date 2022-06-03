Monkeypox Scare In Tamil Nadu: Mandatory Quarantine For International Travelers

Tamil Nadu health department announced that all international airports in the state are to quarantine all overseas travelers with monkeypox symptoms.

Over 30 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease, with more than 550 confirmed or suspected infections. Australia, 17 European countries, UK, Israel, African countries, UAE, USA, Canada, Mexico and Argentina are the countries specifically where the outbreak of this virus has been recorded. India has not reported an outbreak yet but, just as a step of precaution, the Tamil Nadu health department has announced that all international airports in the state are to quarantine all overseas travelers with monkeypox symptoms.

What Are The Guidelines Issued?

The health department issued a letter to the directors of the airports of Chennai, Coimbatore, Tiruchi, Salem, Madurai and Tuticorin with these instructions:

Isolate passengers who have symptoms like headache, fever, muscle ache and exhaustion.

Samples of such passengers should be taken for testing

Samples, such as fluids in vesicles, blood and sputum, is to be sent to the ICMR-NIV laboratory in Pune through the state public health laboratory for PCR tests.

Strict protocols are followed for the isolated people once they reach home

Health workers should be prepared to deal with the monkeypox disease

Gather proper information on the treatment and prognosis

World Organizations Reports On The Virus

According to the WHO, the recent outbreaks reported so far are atypical. They are occurring in countries where the virus does not regularly circulate. This is what makes it more dangerous and unpredictable. Scientists are seeking to understand the origin of the current cases and whether anything about the virus has changed. The United Nations agency said it expects to identify more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries with no prior history of the virus. They will provide further guidance and recommendations in coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread.