Monkeypox Renamed As mpox, Argentina Reports 1st Death Due To Infection

As per the committee, the pandemic is at a transition point and has to be navigated carefully

Monkeypox is a viral disease with symptoms that are very much similar to those seen in the smallpox patients

In a recent development, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has renamed monkeypox as mpox, citing reasons that the previous name was discriminatory and racist. Speaking to the media, WHO officials said that the global health body was concerned by the "racist and stigmatising language" that came into the light following the massive spread of the monkeypox virus infection to more than 100 countries. The body also added that numerous individuals and countries asked the organization "to propose a way forward to change the name".

On the other hand, Argentina reported its first death due to monkeypox virus infection. In a statement, the Ministry of Argentina said that the deceased is a 44-year-old man who was admitted in the intensive care on a ventilator on October 9. The man also presented HIV/AIDS risk factors.

