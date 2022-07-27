Monkeypox Outbreak To COVID-19 Resurgence: What Made Headlines Today

Monkeypox Outbreak To COVID-19 Resurgence: Here's What Made Headlines Today

There are several health challenges that people worldwide are fighting. From monkeypox spreading slowly in India to COVID-19 making a comeback with a surge in daily cases, here is what made headlines today.

What's happening in the health sector? Welcome to TheHealthSite.com, where we serve you with all the latest and trending topics from the health sector, in and around the country. Take a quick look at what made headlines today:

Monkeypox Symptoms: Just One Lesion Is Also A Signal: Experts

Monkeypox cases have been increasing rapidly around the world, and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that even a single lesion may also signal infection from the virus. Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared monkeypox a public health emergency of international concern. In the updated statement, the officials from UKHSA said that the symptom list has been expanded to include a single lesion or lesions on the genitals, anus and surrounding area, and lesions in the mouth. Read more about monkeypox symptoms HERE.

COVID May Not Leave You Completely After Recovery

How long does it take for the symptoms of COVID-19 to disappear completely? It may take over a year. In a recent study, experts have said that mild Covid-19 infection or asymptomatic infection can be a misleading occurrence and the after-effects may last even for years. According to the researchers, the ones who have recovered from severe COVID infection will definitely suffer the after-effects of the virus infection. And the ones who had mild to moderate experience with the COVID virus will also be vulnerable to suffering from long-COVID (symptoms that stay even after recovery). Read more about long-COVID symptoms that may linger even after one year, HERE.

COVID Vs Monkeypox: What Experts Are Saying

At a time when the world was battling rising cases of the highly infectious COVID-19 virus, the arrival of the monkeypox virus infection left people baffled. Although both of them are very different in their ways of attacking the immune system, some people are scared that Monkeypox can become the future COVID. Is it so? Speaking to the media, a US infectious disease expert said that even though the monkeypox virus has been detected in about 75 countries in just three months, it may not spread as fast as SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind Covid-19. The expert also added that monkeypox is harder to transmit than Covid, which was airborne. Read more about the COVID-19 virus Vs. Monkeypox Infection HERE.

Napping During The Day Can Up Your Blood Pressure

Are you among those who love to take a quick nap during the daytime? Experts have warned that this habit of yours can up your risk of developing high blood pressure and stroke. According to a study published in the American Heart Association journal Hypertension, frequent napping may be linked to a higher risk of high blood pressure and stroke. Read more about high blood pressure and its symptoms HERE.

COVID Update: India Logs Over 18k New Cases

On Wednesday, the country logged as many as 18,313 new cases of the COVID-19 infection, a rise from the previous day's count of 14,830. With the addition of the new numbers, India's total COVID tally now stands at 4,39,38,764. Meanwhile, the country has also reported 57 more Covid deaths, taking the nationwide death toll to 5,26,167. Get all the COVID-related updates HERE.

