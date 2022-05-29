Monkeypox Outbreak Result Of Ignoring Signs: Symptoms May Show Up In This Order

Monkeypox cases have been recorded in 20 countries so far with no clear indication of how it is spreading. The best way to protect yourself is by knowing the symptoms.

Monkeypox cases are on the rise around the world and scientists and health experts are saying the outbreak happened because we ignored the early signs of the Monkeypox. As per reports, the former head of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control, Chikwe Ihekweazu, sought international assistance for an unusual epidemic of monkeypox virus in 2017. According to WHO, the outbreak is still ongoing, with 558 suspected cases reported in the country.

The outbreak in Nigeria bears many similarities to outbreaks in other nations. The contagious cases appeared out of nowhere in various sections of the country and spread from person to person, an uncommon transmission pattern for the virus. It has raised concerns around the world.

Symptoms That Show Up First

While the spread was not given enough attention, it is time to know the pattern in which it might affect your body. The symptoms of the disease may show up around one to two weeks after infection. The initial symptoms of monkeypox are upper respiratory or flu-like. The first few symptoms likely to affect people include a prominent fever, body aches and pains, headache, and fatigue.

Lymphocytic lymphadenopathy, or swollen lymph nodes, develops when the body battles these symptoms. Following this, a rash may appear on the hands, feet, face, lips, and sometimes the genitals. Raised lumps or painful pus-filled red papules appear as a result of these rashes.

In case you notice any of these symptoms, contact your doctor immediately and self-quarantine to avoid infecting others around you.

How Does Monkeypox Spread?

Monkeypox is a virus that spreads from wild animals such as rats and primates to humans on rare occasions. It is related to smallpox and belongs to the same virus family.

You may like to read

When a person comes into contact with the virus from an animal, a human, or contaminated items, the infection spreads. The virus enters the body through broken skin (even if it is not apparent), the respiratory tract, or mucous membranes, according to the US-based Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (eyes, nose, or mouth).

The animal-to-human transmission can occur through bites or scratches, bush meat preparation, direct contact with bodily fluids or lesion material, or indirect contact with lesion material, such as contaminated bedding. While scientists are looking more into human-to-human contact behind the rise in monkeypox cases, WHO speculated sexual activity as the reason for its spread in Europe. However, the link is still being investigated, the CDC does state that other modes of transmission include direct contact with body fluids or lesion material, as well as indirect contact with lesion material, such as through contaminated clothing or linens could be the reason behind the human-to-human transmission.

Meanwhile, scientists all over the world are using gene sequencing to try to figure out what's causing the current outbreak