Monkeypox Outbreak: Is It A Global Health Emergency? WHO Answers Your Queries

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus

Monkeypox has sickened people for decades in central and west Africa, but until last month, the disease was not seen in any other parts of the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday said that the monkeypox outbreak, which has now spread to more than 50 countries is a deeply concerning evolving threat but it does not currently constitute a global health emergency. In a statement released on Saturday, a WHO emergency committee said many aspects of the Monkeypox virus outbreak were "unusual" and acknowledged that the infection which is endemic in some African countries has been neglected for years.

Speaking to the media, the committee spokesperson said, "While a few members expressed differing views, the committee resolved by consensus to advise the WHO director-general that at this stage the outbreak should be determined to not constitute" a global health emergency, WHO said in a statement.

"Monitor Closely and Review After Weeks"

However, taking cognizance of the high transmission rate of the monkeypox virus around the globe, the committee said that the outbreak should be "closely monitored and reviewed after a few weeks." But it would recommend a re-assessment before then if certain new developments emerge such as cases among sex workers; spread to other countries or within countries that have already had cases; increased severity of cases; or an increasing rate of spread.

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus convened the emergency committee on Thursday after expressing concern about the epidemic of monkeypox in countries that haven't previously reported the disease. "What makes the current outbreak especially concerning is the rapid, continuing spread into new countries and regions and the risk of further, sustained transmission into vulnerable populations including people that are immunocompromised, pregnant women and children," the WHO chief said.

WHO said this week it has confirmed more than 3,200 monkeypox infections in about 40 countries that haven't previously reported the disease. The vast majority of cases are in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with other men and more than 80 per cent of the cases are in Europe.

(With inputs from PTI)

