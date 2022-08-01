Monkeypox Outbreak In US: New York City Declares Health Emergency After Rise In Cases

NYC Declares Monkeypox A Public Health Emergency

New York City declares a public health emergency as it becomes the epicenter of monkeypox transmission.

New York City is being termed as the epicenter of monkeypox outbreak in the United States. Due to this reason the officials of the city have declared a public health emergency. This declaration will allow officials to issue emergency orders under the city health code and amend code provisions to implement measures that will help contain the spread of the infection. This announcement was made by mayor Eric Adams and health commissioner Ashwin Vasan on Saturday. In their announcement they states clearly that as many as 1,50,000 residents of the city might be at risk of contracting the infection in case they do not take steps to contain it. Following is the tweet by the mayor of NYC.

Today, we are declaring monkeypox a public health emergency in New York City. Read my full statement: https://t.co/5qGG4gVYENpic.twitter.com/1e2Pd95b44 Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) July 30, 2022

The State Health Commissioner of New York, Mary T. Bassett declared monkeypox an 'imminent threat' to public health, as the number of cases continues to increase.

Monkeypox Cases In New York

As per CDC data, New York registered 1,345 cases as of Friday. The total number of cases in the country on the other hand has reached 5,189 as of Saturday. New York has the highest number of cases followed by California which has 799 cases and Illinois has 419 cases. Compared to the other countries which reported monkeypox cases, US is currently at the top of the list. The first local health emergency was declared by San Francisco and now New York has also declared an emergency owing to the crisis at hand.

Health experts in the United States have also stated that cases are seriously being undercounted in the country and it is very likely that the number is much more than what has been reported.

