Monkeypox Outbreak: Global Cases Top 50,000; WHO Lists Three Things To Eliminate Disease

The World Health Organization (WHO) said that several countries continue to see a rise in the number of monkeypox infections and listed three things to eliminate the disease.

Health News Live | Amidst the fight against COVID-19, and several other virus outbreaks, the world is slowly slipping into the grip of the highly infectious monkeypox virus. More than 50,000 monkeypox cases have been recorded in the global outbreak. Addressing the media on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that several countries continue to see a rise in the number of monkeypox infections and listed three things to eliminate the disease.

"We might be "living with COVID-19" for the foreseeable future. But we don't have to live with monkeypox," WHO chief Tedros stated. He further added, "But it won't just happen. Eliminating monkeypox needs three things: the evidence that it's possible, which we are now beginning to see; political will and commitment; and the implementation of public health measures in the communities that need them most."

Monkeypox is an illness which is caused by the monkeypox virus that belongs to the smallpox viruses family. It is a viral zoonotic infection that can jump from infected animals to humans. Monkeypox can also spread from person to person.

