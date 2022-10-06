Monkeypox Outbreak: 68,998 Cases in 107 Countries, 28 Deaths

So far, there had been 28 deaths due to Monkeypox virus. As many as 26 countries have reported an increase in the weekly number of cases. Read more

As of October 4, a total of 68,998 confirmed monkeypox cases and 3,203 probable cases have been identified in 107 countries, as per the World Health Organisation (WHO). Since January 2022, 28 deaths due to the virus have been reported from across the globe, the UN health agency said.

According to the WHO, the 10 most affected countries include United States of America, Brazil, Spain, France, The United Kingdom, Germany, Peru, Colombia, Mexico, and Canada. Together, these countries account for 86.5 per cent of the reported cases globally.

In the US, total 26,311 monkeypox/orthopoxvirus cases have been confirmed (as of October 5), according to the latest update from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highest cases are reported from California (5,010); New York (3,971); Florida (2,563); Texas (2,398); and Illinois (1,329).

The Public Health Agency of Canada has also confirmed 1,406 monkeypox cases in the country, including 38 hospitalisations.

In the last one week, an increase in the weekly number of cases have been reported in 26 countries, with Nigeria reporting the highest increase. However, there had been no new cases in 38 countries in the past 21 days.

In the last 7 days, only one country has reported its first case. It is Vietnam, which confirmed its first monkeypox on October 3.

You may like to read

Monkeypox virus can linger on surfaces

It is popularly understood that person-to-person transmission of monkeypox occurs mainly through close contact with an infected person, such as through hugs, kisses, massages or sexual intercourse.

However, Joshua McClure, CEO of Maxwell Biosciences, recently said in a tweet that monkeypox is "extremely transmissible on surfaces", and that it does not require rubbing against an open ulcer.

To prevent the spread of the disease, he suggested that all public bathrooms should be sanitized with bleach multiple times per day.

High-risk people should get Monkeypox vaccine

The government of the City of New York has expanded the eligibility for monkeypox (MPV) vaccination. "Starting October 6, everyone who is at risk, may be at risk, or suspects they may have been exposed, will be eligible to get the MPV vaccine in NYC," an advisory said.

In Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunisation (NACI) has updated its guidance on monkeypox vaccination, recommending that highest-risk people should receive two doses of the vaccine when the supply is adequate.

The second dose is scheduled to be rolled out this week. The second dose is recommended only for those who do not have symptoms and there should be gap of 28 days after receiving the first dose.