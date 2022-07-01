Monkeypox News: Canada, Argentina Report New Cases, USA Unveils Ambitious Vaccination Plan

Monkeypox cases on the rise in the world as Canada and Argentina reports new cases. USA has activated it emergency operation centers to contain the spread.

Monkeypox cases are still on the rise around the world. Canada has recently confirmed 278 cases of monkeypox in the country. Among the cases in Canada, reports show that the majority of the patients who have been infected are men between the age range of 20 and 69 years. Among the other countries that are battling with the spread of this disease, Argentina has recently reported its sixth case. A 25-year-old man has been infected with the virus after coming in contact with an infected person. The symptoms experienced by this person include fever, severe headache and a feeling of discomfort and unease.

US Activates Emergency Operations Center

The US CDC, on the other hand, announced that it has activated its emergency operations center amid the rise in monkeypox cases. The EOC will enable the organization to boost operational support for the changing circumstances in the country and the world. A press statement from the CDC said, "This step establishes the CDC's command center for monitoring and directing the emergency response to monkeypox and mobilizing more CDC staff and resources." There now 4357 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the world.

Everybody Vulnerable: Experts

However, experts reiterate the fact that anyone, no matter their gender or sexual orientation, could get infected and spread the virus if they come into close contact with someone who has monkeypox or have direct contact with their personal or shared objects, including towels or bed linens. Every person should remain cautious.

Vaccine Status

The United States has planned to priorities those who have been exposed to the virus and are with the greatest infection rates. A new strategy has been developed by the US administration to vaccinate eligible Americans against the monkeypox virus. According to the administration's new approach, a tiered allocation mechanism will be used to distribute hundreds of thousands of doses of the Jynneos vaccine from Bavarian Nordic A/S.