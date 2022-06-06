Monkeypox News: 780 Cases Reported In 27 Countries, Reveals WHO

Monkeypox Virus Outbreak In 'Critical Stage'

780 monkeypox cases have been confirmed in laboratory tests in 27 countries in the four WHO regions.

Monkeypox News: Major health organizations worldwide, including the World Health Organization (WHO), have expressed concern about the increasing cases of monkeypox. The WHO said that 780 cases of monkeypox had been confirmed in 27 non-endemic countries of the world. The United Nations' Global Health Organization has said that since May 29, there has been a more than 203 per cent increase in cases of monkeypox in non-endemic countries. According to WHO, between 13th May and 2nd June, the total monkeypox cases in these countries rose from 257 to 780. However, there's no report of any death due to monkeypox in these countries. Therefore, WHO has decided to take decisive action to stop the monkeypox virus. The organization has said that this virus is in the early stages, and it is essential to do everything possible to stop it.

Is The Monkeypox Virus Endemic?

According to WHO, the monkeypox virus is endemic in Cameroon, Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Ghana (only cases have been reported in animals), Cote d'Ivoire, Liberia, Nigeria, Republic of Congo and Sierra Leone. In addition, Benin and South Sudan had informed about its coming into the country from outside. Presently, cases are being registered in Nigeria and Cameroon in West Africa.

United Nations Health Agency

The United Nations Health Agency stated that epidemiologists are scrutinising the cases. Although in the so far reported cases, it has been seen that people have been affected by it due to various other health reasons along with sexual health. Men having sex with men (MSM) have emerged as a significant reason.

According to the agency, its cases reported in West Africa have been confirmed by testing samples. However, investigations revealed that most of those infected had travelled to Europe and North American countries, where the monkeypox virus is endemic, rather than West or Central Africa.