Monkeypox Infection: Australians Warned To Be On High Alert Against Virus' Symptoms

Amid a steady rise in the daily monkeypox cases in Australia, the country's health authorities have warned common people to be on high alert for monkeypox symptoms. According to the reports, the country has logged 40 cases in 24 hours. With the new cases, the country's total monkeypox tally stands at 129. This includes 67 in Victoria, 50 in New South Wales, 5 in Western Australia, 3 in Queensland, 2 in the Australian Capital Territory, and 2 in South Australia.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the current fatality rate of monkeypox is between three and six per cent but has historically reached as high as 11 per cent, so about one in ten people dies from the disease.

