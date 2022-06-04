Monkeypox Suspected In 5-Year-Old Ghaziabad Girl: CDC Expert Warns Of Undetected Strains

Officials from a private hospital in Ghaziabad notified the Ghaziabad health department on Friday about the likelihood of a patient with monkeypox-like symptoms.

The CMO of Ghaziabad said in a statement that samples of a 5-year-old girl were gathered for monkeypox testing as a precautionary measure. An official was quoted by ANI, "The girl had complaints of itching & rashes on her body. She has no other health issues & neither she nor any of her close contact travelled abroad in the past 1 month."

Monkeypox Spreading In The United States

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday that it had received reports of more than 700 cases of monkeypox worldwide, including 21 in the United States, with investigations now indicating that the disease is spreading within the country.

Monkeypox is an uncommon disease that is similar to smallpox but is less severe, resulting in a spreading rash, fever, chills, and pains, among other symptoms. Initially thought to be limited to western and central Africa, cases have been documented in Europe since May, with the number of nations afflicted increasing since then.

2 Monkeypox Strains In The US

According to health officials, a genetic investigation of recent monkeypox cases indicates that there are two separate strains in the United States, raising the likelihood that the virus has been circulating undetected for some time.

Many of the cases in the United States were caused by the same strain as recent cases in Europe, but federal health officials say a few tests reflect a distinct strain. Before the recent international outbreak, each strain had been seen in cases in the United States last year.

Monkeypox is prevalent in regions of Africa, where it is spread by rats or tiny animals biting people. It normally does not spread easily among people. However, cases began to emerge in Europe and the United States last month. Many of individuals infected with the virus had travelled worldwide, but not all, and health officials in a rising number of nations are looking into it.