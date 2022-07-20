Monkeypox In India: Kerala Issues SOPs, Makes PCR Test, N-95 Masks Mandatory - CHECK Details Here

Monkeypox In India

Experts have cautioned that the virus is spreading rapidly in other parts of the world and has the potential to lead to a pandemic. Take a look at the SOPs issued by the Kerala government.

The Kerala government on Wednesday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for those patients who have been detected and suspected of monkeypox after the state reported two such cases. Last week, the state confirmed the reports of two positive monkeypox cases (the first two cases of the virus in the country). Taking cognizance of the situation and stopping the virus from spreading further, Kerala health minister Veena George has informed the media that the state is checking each case closely and monitoring the situation. In a release, Kerala Health Minister Veena George gave details of the SOP which is to be followed by all private and government hospitals.

Monkeypox Enters India: Kerala Issues SOPs

Experts have cautioned that the virus is spreading rapidly in other parts of the world and has the potential to lead to a pandemic. Take a look at the SOPs issued by the Kerala government:

Any person who visited the country in the past 21 days where monkeypox was reported and if they have any symptoms such as red spots on the body, fever, body ache or headache, they should suspect that it is the viral infection. Talking about the risk factors, the experts said that the infection risk is higher when an individual is in close physical contact, or in direct skin-to-skin contact (in direct touch) with an infected individual or a health worker who is not wearing a PPE kit. How to know that you have caught the monkeypox virus? The Kerala Health Minister said that the virus infection can be confirmed through a PCR test. All the suspected or probable monkeypox virus cases are to be treated separately and the patients should be kept in isolation till the time he/she is testing negative. In case of a confirmed case or a suspected one, the District Surveillance Officer (DSO) should be informed immediately. Samples from the infected individual should be collected as per the protocols which have been laid down by the National Institute of Virology (NIV) and the DSO must send the same to the lab. Private hospitals, which have an isolation facility, should refer the patients to government hospitals only at the patients' request. Only those who are in critical condition in government hospitals with isolation facilities should be shifted to medical colleges. At the time of transporting an infected person to a hospital, a PPE kit, N-95 masks, gloves and goggles should be worn by the healthcare workers and the patient should also wear an N-95 mask or a triple-layered mask. Also, any visible wounds or skin blisters/rashes should be covered. After the complete transportation/shifting of the monkeypox-infected patient, the ambulance and equipment should be disinfected and the patient's items like clothing should be disposed of. Thermal screenings at the airport are compulsory. And any travellers showing any of the symptoms listed above should be examined. They will be transferred to the nearest hospital with isolation facilities. Others who came in contact with the patient developing symptoms of the virus infection will also be monitored and will be asked to isolate themselves till the time they test negative for the virus.

RECOMMENDED STORIES