Monkeypox In India: Delhi Reports 9th Case, India's Total Count Rises To 14

Delhi 9th monkeypox case (Representative Image)

The doctors said that the patient has some symptoms of the infection including - blisters and pus-filled lesions on the genitals, forearm and face, but has not complained of fever.

The national capital reported the 9th case of the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection on Tuesday. According to the reports, a 30-year-old Nigerian woman has tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, making it the city's ninth and India's 14th case of the infection. The woman is currently admitted to the LNJP hospital in Delhi, and she is reportedly doing well. The doctors said that the patient has some symptoms of the infection including - blisters and pus-filled lesions on the genitals, forearm and face, but has not complained of fever. She started experiencing these symptoms for five days before being admitted to the hospital on Friday, they added.

Meanwhile, India's fight against COVID looks never-ending. In the last 24 hours, the country saw a slight spike in daily cases. The Union Health Ministry in its report said that a total of 4,043 new cases of COVID-19 virus infection were logged by the country on Monday.

