Monkeypox In India: 6th Case Reported In Delhi, Patient In Stable Condition

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those in smallpox patients.

Health News LIVE: The national capital has reported the sixth case of the monkeypox virus infection, taking India's total count to 11. According to the reports, a 22-year-old woman of African origin admitted to Lok Nayak Hospital tested positive for the highly infectious monkeypox virus infection. Speaking to the media about the condition of the patient, the doctors at the hospital said that she is 'stable' at the present and responding well to the treatments. The six cases of monkeypox virus in Delhi comprise three men and three women.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms similar to those in smallpox patients. The national capital had registered its first monkeypox case on July 24 this year, which was a day after the global health body - World Health Organization (WHO) declared monkeypox a Public Health Emergency of International Concern and asked people to stay vigilant.

