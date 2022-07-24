Monkeypox In Delhi: 34-Year-Old Man With No Travel History Tests Positive for Monkeypox; 4th Case in India So Far

This is India's fourth monkeypox case. Earlier three cases were confirmed in Kerala.

A 34-year-old man from Delhi with no travel history has tested positive for the monkeypox virus, officials confirmed on Sunday. This comes a day after the World Health Organization (WHO) classified monkeypox as a public health emergency. The Health Ministry has said that the patient has been admitted to Maulana Azad Medical College, with symptoms like fever and skin lesions.

This is India's fourth monkeypox case. Earlier three cases were confirmed in Kerala. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that the virus has already entered over 75 countries, accounting for over 16,000 cases.

Monkeypox Virus: What We Know So Far

The monkeypox viruses belong to the same family as smallpox. The virus is a rare disease which leads to symptoms such as skin lesions, rashes, fever, headache, swollen lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache or cramps, nausea, fatigue, skin blisters, etc. According to the studies, the symptoms of monkeypox usually last from 2-4 days.

The history of this virus lies back in the year 1958. According to the researchers, monkeypox was first discovered in the year 1958, however, the first human cases of the virus were only reported in the year 1970. According to the studies, monkeypox is a close relative of smallpox, that usually leads to the formation of red blisters, skin rashes, etc.

Monkeypox Transmission

How does the virus spread or transmit from one individual to another? According to the experts, the transmission of the virus appears to primarily occur through close physical contact, which includes sexual contact. The monkeypox virus can also transmit from contaminated surfaces (liners, bedding, clothes), which have infectious skin particles present.

(With inputs from agencies)

