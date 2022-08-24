live

Chronic, Long-COVID Patients Be More Deadly And Trigger More Lethal Variants: Warns Study

Chronic, Long-COVID Patients Be More Deadly And Trigger More Lethal Variants: Warns Study

Follow this space for more such updates from the healthcare sector in India and around the world.

Health News LIVE | Welcome to the LIVE Blog section of TheHealthSite.com. Stay tuned with us for all the latest developments in the health sector of India and around the world.

Even as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the United States of America (USA), a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has revealed that the country has over 15,000 confirmed monkeypox cases. In a detailed report on how the virus is spreading its tentacles in the country, the CDC stated that a total of 15,433 known monkeypox cases had been reported nationwide as of date. According to CDC data, most of the cases of monkeypox were reported from three states, New York tops the list with maximum cases (2,910), followed by California with 2,663 and Florida with 1,588.

Follow this space for more such updates from the healthcare sector in India and around the world.

TRENDING NOW

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES