Monkeypox Global Update: Canada Reports New Cases

As the world grapples with the continuous surge in monkeypox cases, Canada recently reported a spike and confirmed 604 active cases today.

Monkeypox diseases are showing no signs of slowing down. According the most recent data by WHO, the total number of cases reported globally are 14,000 from 71 countries. Majority of the cases have been reported from countries which do not have prior history of the disease.

The Canadian Public Health Agency has reported a total of 604 cases today. Most of the cases have been reported from the city of Quebec. On Wednesday, the federal government of Canada said that it will fund and support community based organizations in addressing the issue of monkeypox in the country.

Monkeypox Cases In India

India has very recently reported two cases of monkeypox in the state of Kerala. The patients are currently undergoing treatment. Monkeypox alert has been issued in 14 districts of Kerala. Officials have also set up a help desk at four airports to keep track of international travelers.

Updates From Other Nations

The countries which have been worst affected are European nations and the United States. According to CDC, over 600 probable and confirmed cases have been recorded across 47 U.S. states and territories. European nations have reported a total of 8639 cases as of July. United Kingdom has reported 2137 cases which includes 2,050 in England, 13 in Northern Ireland, 51 in Scotland and 23 in Wales.

CDC Recommendations And Guidelines

Here are the guidelines you must follow to stay safe:

CDC is tracking an outbreak of monkeypox that has spread across several countries that don't normally report monkeypox, including the United States.

The monkeypox virus is spreading mostly through close, intimate contact with someone who has monkeypox.

You can take steps to prevent getting monkeypox and lower your risk, especially during sexual intercourse.

CDC recommends vaccination for people who have been exposed to monkeypox and people who are at higher risk of being exposed to monkeypox.

If you have any symptoms of monkeypox, talk to your healthcare provider, even if you don't think you had contact with someone who has monkeypox.

Monkeypox Vaccine

According to a report by Reuters agency, about 54,ooo additional vaccine doses have been secured by the European commission for monkeypox cases. the vaccine has been developed by the Denmark headquarters biotech firm Bavarian Nordic. They had initially supplied about 110,000 doses to the European Commission.

