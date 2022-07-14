Monkeypox Enters India: First Case Confirmed In Kerala

India has reported its first monkeypox case. Read on to know more.

A man travelling from the UAE has tested positive for Monkeypox in Kerala, state Health Minister Veena George said today. Speaking to the media, Veena George said, "A Monkey Pox positive case is reported. He is a traveller from UAE. He reached the state on 12th July. He reached Trivandrum airport and all the steps are being taken as per the guidelines issued by WHO and ICMR: Kerala Health Minister Veena George."

Talking about the man's current health condition, the state's health ministry has said that he is "quite stable, with all vitals normal". The state has also confirmed that the primary contacts have also been identified and they are being monitored closely by the health officials. The list comprises of the cab (taxi) driver, an auto driver, and 11 fellow passengers from adjacent seats.

This comes at a time when the country is in grip of the deadly coronavirus infection which has killed lakhs of lives since 2020 (the year in which COVID entered India). Monkeypox is a virus which belongs to the group of viruses from the smallpox family. It causes flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, skin rashes, etc. The symptoms are usually mild and easily manageable. However, there are two strains which can be dangerous - the Congo strain, which is more severe, and causes death in up to 10 per cent of the patients; and the West African strain, which has a fatality rate of around 1 per cent.

Following the first confirmed case in Kerala, the Union Health Ministry has issued fresh guidelines to stop the virus from spreading in the country. The ministry is also deploying a multi-disciplinary Central team to support the Kerala govt in probing the outbreak and instituting requisite health measures.

