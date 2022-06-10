Monkeypox Doesn’t Linger In The Air Like COVID-19 Virus: CDC

Monkeypox is a completely different from COVID-19 or measles, CDC in its latest update regarding the human-to-human transmission of the virus.

More than 1,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox have been reported from 29 countries that are not endemic for the disease, WHO said on Wednesday, adding that "the risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real." During a press conference, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus noted that monkeypox cases have been reported mainly, "but not only" among men who have sexual intercourse with men. He mentioned that some countries are now beginning to report cases of apparent community transmission, including some cases in women. Do you know how the virus is transmitted from one person to another? The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has released a new statement regarding the human-to-human transmission of monkeypox.

Monkeypox is different from COVID-19 or measles

"Monkeypox virus is a completely different virus than the viruses that cause COVID-19 or measles. It is not known to linger in the air and is not transmitted during short periods of shared airspace," said the US health protection agency.

It stated that that the virus spreads through direct contact with body fluids or sores on the body of someone who has the disease, or with direct contact with materials that have touched body fluids or sores, such as clothing or linens. It may also spread through respiratory secretions when people have close, face-to-face contact.

In the current monkeypox outbreak, most people infected with the disease describe close, sustained physical contact with other people who are infected with the virus. But the CDC is studying other possible modes of transmission, such as through semen.

Citing prior studies of monkeypox outbreaks, the agency suggested that spread of the virus by respiratory secretions appears uncommon. It stated that even in instances where people with the diseases have travelled on airplanes, no known cases of monkeypox occurred in people seated around them, even on long international flights.

Airborne transmission of monkeypox not reported so far

So far, long range (e.g., airborne) transmission of monkeypox has not been reported, according to the CDC.

Explaining the differences between airborne transmission and transmission via respiratory secretions, it said, "Airborne transmission occurs when small virus particles become suspended in the air and can stay there for periods of time. These particles can spread on air currents, or sometimes even infect people who enter a room after the infected person has left."

However, monkeypox may be found in droplets like saliva or respiratory secretions that drop out of the air quickly.

This means airborne transmission of monkeypox is less likely.

People infected with monkeypox should wear a mask

If you're infected with monkeypox, CDC recommends wearing a mask if you must be around others in your home and if close, face-to-face contact is likely.

"In a healthcare setting, a patient with suspected or confirmed monkeypox infection should be placed in a single-person room; special air handling is not required. Any procedures likely to spread oral secretions (such as intubation and extubation) should be performed in an airborne infection isolation room," it said.

Where monkeypox can spread

According to the CDC, monkeypox can spread by:

Direct skin-skin contact with rash lesions.

Sexual/intimate contact.

Kissing while a person is infected.

Living in a house and sharing a bed with someone.

Sharing towels or unwashed clothing.

Respiratory secretions through face-to-face interactions (the type that mainly happen when living with someone or caring for someone who has monkeypox).

The agency believes that spread monkeypox via contact with semen or vaginal fluids can maybe possible, but it is still learning.

It also remains unknown if contact with people with monkeypox but without symptoms can spread the virus.

Experts at the CDC think that people with symptoms are most likely associated with the spread of the disease. But it cautioned that some infected people may have very mild illness and you may not know they are infected.