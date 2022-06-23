Monkeypox Declared Pandemic By World Health Network, Warns of Rapid Transmission

The World Health Network (WHN) has declared monkeypox a pandemic after 59 nations confirmed the presence of the virus.

The World Health Network (WHN) which is an independent coalition of scientists formed to tackle the COVID-19 threat on Thursday declared the monkeypox outbreak a 'pandemic'. The group has also urged the World Health Organisation (WHO) to make such a formal declaration. The decision of declaring the monkeypox outbreak - a pandemic, comes after 58 countries confirmed the presence of the virus and reported 3,500 confirmed cases. The WHN also said that the virus is transmitting rapidly. "The monkeypox outbreak is expanding rapidly and this will not stop without concerted global action," WHN said.

Taking to Twitter, American public health scientist and WHN co-founder Eric Feigl-Ding wrote, "Declaration - the WHN today announced they are declaring the current monkeypox outbreak a pandemic with over 3500 cases across 58 countries and rapidly expanding across continents. The outbreak will not stop without concerted global action."

Declaration @TheWHN Network today announced that they are declaring the current #monkeypox outbreak a pandemic with over 3500 cases across 58 countries and the rapidly expanding across continents. The outbreak will not stop without concerted global action.https://t.co/bGNR9iSHNdpic.twitter.com/ggO7gWldeD Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) June 23, 2022

Monkeypox - What We Know So Far

Monkeypox virus belongs to the same family of viruses as smallpox. The virus infection has alrerady spread to over 58 nations, making it compulsory for everyone to know the infection and follow the safety protocols. Here is all you need to know about the monkeypox virus:

Monkeypox was first discovered in 1958 when two outbreaks of a pox-like disease were recorded in colonies of monkeys kept for research.

According to the reports, the first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970.

What Are The Symptoms of Monkeypox Virus Infection?

Monkeypox is a rare but potentially serious viral illness which can turn fatal if not treated on time. The disease is also marked by flu-like symptoms such as rise in body temperature/ fever, chills, cold and cough, headache, body ache, swelling of the lymph nodes, etc.

Keep a tab on what your body is trying to tell you and spot the symptoms as early as possible. Stay alert, stay safe!

