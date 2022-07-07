Monkeypox Claims Two More Lives, Health Workers At Risk Of Spread: WHO

Since the beginning of the year, more than 6000 monkeypox cases and three deaths have been reported from 59 countries.

The World Health Organisation has confirmed two more deaths related to monkeypox infections, taking the total number to three since the beginning of the year. All the three deaths have been reported from Africa.

In its biweekly situation report released on Thursday, the UN health agency stated, "From January 1 to July 4, 6,027 laboratory confirmed cases of monkeypox and three deaths have been reported to WHO from 59 countries."

The highest number of cases is reported from the European Region (4,920), followed by Americas (902). Africa has reported 173 cases of Monkeypox infections.

Monkeypox infections have spread to nine new countries since the last WHO update on June 27.

Further, the report also mentioned local transmission of monkeypox in newly-affected countries "without epidemiological links to countries that have previously reported monkeypox in West or Central Africa."

Healthcare workers at high risk

The WHO report also warned that healthcare workers are at high risk of spreading monkeypox infections. Among cases reported to date, 25 are identified to be health workers, as per the organisation.

However, it is not known yet if the infection in health workers was due to occupational exposure.

About 99.5 per cent cases of monkeypox infections have been reported in males, primarily affecting men who have sex with men. Males between 18-44 years of age account for 79 per cent of cases.

WHO chief Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had earlier suggested a strong possibility that there may be a significant number of undiagnosed/unreported cases.

With inputs from agencies