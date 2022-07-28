Monkeypox Cases Surge Globally To India Adds 44 New COVID Deaths: What Made Headlines Today

Monkeypox Cases Surge Globally To India Adds 44 New COVID Deaths: Here's What Made Headlines Today

What's happening in the health sector? Take a quick look at what made headlines today:

Just at the time, when the world was slowly getting adjusted to staying with COVID-19, another virulent virus attack left people baffled. Monkeypox virus, which was so far only dominant in isolated parts of South Africa has been designated as a health emergency at the international level by the World Health Organisation (WHO), after over 75 nations confirmed the presence of the virus. Apart from monkeypox, even COVID-19 cases are rising worldwide. Take a quick look at what made headlines today.

India Reports Over 20,000 COVID Cases, 44 Deaths In 24 Hours

In the last 24 hours, India has reported 20,557 new coronavirus infections pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,39,59,321. The death count climbed to 5,26,211 with 44 new fatalities. According to the latest report, the active cases comprise 0.33 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.47 per cent. Get all the LIVE UPDATES on COVID-19 Here.

Monkeypox Infection Grips United States

Days after the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated Monkeypox virus infection as a health emergency at global levels, experts cautioned that the United States is likely to see the largest monkeypox cases in the world within days. According to data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the country detected 3,487 cases of the rash-causing virus as of Tuesday, behind only Spain with 3,596 confirmed infections. Read more about the monkeypox virus and its symptoms HERE.

Japanese Encephalitis Kills 44 In Assam

Amid rising concern over monkeypox cases and the COVID-19 surge in the country, Assam on Thursday reported Japanese Encephalitis cases. According to the state branch of the National Health Mission (NHM), 44 people have died because of Japanese Encephalitis in Assam. 3 deaths among 44 were reported in the last 24 hours. Read more about Japanese Encephalitis HERE.

Maharashtra, Nagpur Reports Surge In Swine Flu Cases

Nagpur city in Maharashtra has reported 16 cases of the highly infectious influenza A (H1N1) or swine flu, the officials confirmed on Thursday. According to the data, a total of 62 swine flu cases have been detected this year in the Mumbai circle till July 25 which also comprises Thane, Palghar and Raigad districts. The states have also reported as many as seven deaths due to the swine flu infection. Read more about swine flu infection HERE.

Dengue Fever Wrecks Havoc In Pune, 52 Cases Reported This Month

One of the worst-hit states due to the dengue viral infection is Pune this year. The city has seen the highest number of dengue cases so far this year. According to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), a large number of patients have tested positive for dengue (a mosquito-borne disease) in Nagar Road, Aundh-Baner, Hadapsar and Sinhagad Road ward office areas. 58% of patients are from these four ward offices. Read more about Dengue fever HERE.

New Long-COVID Symptoms Revealed

A recent study has added more symptoms of COVID-19 that a person can suffer from even after years post-recovery from the infection. Termed long-COVID, the experts in the UK said that apart from fatigue, and shortness of breathing, a COVID-recovered patient may also suffer from hair loss and reduced libido. Read more about new long-COVID symptoms HERE.

Over 18,000 Cases Of Monkeypox Worldwide, Majority In Europe

Days after being designated as a health emergency at the global level by the World Health Organization (WHO), the global health body revealed that Monkeypox cases have now exceeded the number of 18000, reported from 78 countries of the world. According to the data, the majority of cases are still from Europe. Read more about the monkeypox virus HERE.

