Monkeypox Cases On The Rise: Canada Reports 890 Cases, India Revisits Existing Guidelines

Monkeypox Update: Cases In Canada Exceed 1000

Monkeypox diseases transmission is increasing day by day. As of 3rd August, there have been 26,208 cases from 87 countries in the world according to CDC.

Monkeypox diseases transmission is increasing day by day. As of 3rd August, there have been 26,208 cases from 87 countries in the world according to the data presented by the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. The central government of India held a meeting of top health officials recently to discuss about the need to revisit the monkeypox guidelines that they had issued. The initial 'Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease' stated that any person with a history of travel, especially to affected countries who show any kind of symptoms like acute rash or swollen lymph nodes, body aches, fever and headaches should be considered suspected monkeypox case. The time span was stated as 21 days under the guidelines.

GLOBAL MONKEYPOX UPDATES

Amidst the surge in cases in the world, India and Canada reports fresh cases today.

Monkeypox Cases In Canada

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, 890 cases have been confirmed in the country. 423 cases have been reported from Ontario, 373 from Quebec, 78 from British Columbia, 13 from Alberta, one from the Yukon and two from Saskatchewan. Over 70,000 doses of Imvamune vaccines have been deployed by the Canadian government and they continue to work actively with jurisdictions to manage public health responses.

Monkeypox Cases Tally In India Reaches 9

India has reported a total of 9 cases and one death so far. A 31-year-old Nigerian woman from Delhi tested positive this Wednesday. This woman is the first infected patient in India who was reported to experience symptoms of fever along with skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes. She did not have any recent history of travelling abroad.

9-Year-Old Boy In Tibet Suspected To Have Monkeypox

A 9-year-old has been suspected of contracting the monkeypox virus. Samples of a the boy from Tibet, have been sent to the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) of Bengaluru Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) for examination. According to sources, the kid arrived India with his parents and a Tibetan priest to New Delhi on July 1st. Results are awaited.

