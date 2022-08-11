Monkeypox Cases Exceed 1000 In Canada, WHO Chief Highlights The Primary Focus Of Countries

Monkeypox cases in Canada exceed the 1000 mark amidst global surge and WHO advices countries to priorities transmission control.

As reported by the Public Health Agency, Canada has officially recorded 1,008 monkeypox cases as of August 10. 478 cases were reported from Ontario which is the maximum number compared to the other Canadian states. 425 cases are from Quebec, 85 from British Columbia, 16 from Alberta and two cases from Saskatchewan and Yukon each.

According to the data presented by CDC, a total 0f 31,800 cases has been recorded in the world from 89 countries and 12 deaths. This disease is a viral infection related to smallpox, from which most people recover on their own after a few weeks, but people can become very sick and could die in some circumstances, according to PHAC. In most cases the disease is self-limiting; however, symptoms can be severe and about 10% of cases are admitted to hospital to manage the excruciating pain caused by the disease or secondary infections.

Statement Given By WHO Chief

This disease has been given the recognition as a public health emergency because up until this year this disease was not known outside of Africa. And currently it is spreading at an unprecedented rate. More and more cases are getting recorded worldwide and from countries who never had any history of the disease. The outbreak is showing no sign of slowing down. Giving this recognition to the disease would ensure that it is being given ample attention and investment to contain the spread and take care of the patients.

WHO chief also stated that the efficiency of the vaccines is yet to be determined. Two smallpox vaccines have been approved for use against monkey pox and a third is under consideration. However, data are lacking on the efficacy of these vaccines for monkeypox, and an effective immune response can take several weeks to develop, meaning vaccination will not provide instant protection against infection or disease. The UN health agency is also working with the manufacturers of the vaccine to speed up the process to provide equitable access to the vaccines for everyone.

The Primary Focus Of Countries

WHO chief has highlighted the primary focus of all the nations of the world.

Stop the transmission

Every nation, especially the affected ones should use effective public health tools

Increase disease surveillance

Tailor risk communication

Conduct contact tracing

Community engagement measures to reduce risk

