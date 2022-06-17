Monkeypox Case Suspected In Nepal: What To Do If Cases Are Suspected In India?

- Health A-Z
Several European countries have been reporting an increasing number of monkeypox cases lately. The virus is more common in parts of Central and West Africa, but the first incidence in England in early May has spread to nine European countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia. This year, the World Health Organization (WHO) received reports of almost 1,600 confirmed and nearly 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox from 39 countries, including seven where monkeypox has been observed for years and 32 newly-affected nations.
As per reports, monkeypox may have reached Nepal as well. After exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox, a 26-year-old Nepalese national returned from Dubai and was taken to a tropical and infectious disease hospital in Nepal's Kathmandu on Thursday.
After the Ghaziabad Health Department recently sent a sample of a five-year-old girl for inquiry-based on suspicion, the possibility that monkeypox may be present in India has surfaced. Significantly, India has been infection-free thus far.
Ms Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trivitron Healthcare explains, "Monkeypox is an infectious disease disseminated by coming into touch with sick people or visiting infected sites. Officials claim that the girl has no recent travel history and has not come into contact with anyone who has travelled overseas in the last month. In such a setting, the chances of infection being confirmed are slim. Although the symptoms appeared similar to those of Monkeypox, the sample was sent for testing."
Further explaining the disease, Ms Ganjoo says, "Monkeypox is a viral-zoonotic disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The rising number of cases of this disease in many wealthy countries is concerning. Monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal; the symptoms can last anywhere from two to four weeks. Although it is rarely fatal, it can cause health problems in certain people; it has a 3-6 per cent fatality rate in extreme cases, according to reports."
She further added that the World Health Organization has urged everyone to pay attention to the symptoms of monkeypox. High temperature, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle discomfort, and weakness are all symptoms of infection. A large rash occurs on the patient's face, hands, and feet. Infection takes 6 to 13 days to incubate (from infection to development of symptoms).
Here are some ways suggested by the expert to avoid the contraction of the disease:
If a person is infected with Monkeypox, the disease will run its course and last between two and four weeks. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory, children are more susceptible to the virus and may experience more severe symptoms.
Some treatment options suggested by the expert include:
