Monkeypox Case Suspected In Nepal: What To Do If Cases Are Suspected In India?

Adding to the number of monkeypox cases, Nepal has added a suspicious case of a 26-year-old national to the list. But what should you do if monkeypox reaches India?

Several European countries have been reporting an increasing number of monkeypox cases lately. The virus is more common in parts of Central and West Africa, but the first incidence in England in early May has spread to nine European countries, including the United States, Canada, and Australia. This year, the World Health Organization (WHO) received reports of almost 1,600 confirmed and nearly 1,500 suspected cases of monkeypox from 39 countries, including seven where monkeypox has been observed for years and 32 newly-affected nations.

As per reports, monkeypox may have reached Nepal as well. After exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox, a 26-year-old Nepalese national returned from Dubai and was taken to a tropical and infectious disease hospital in Nepal's Kathmandu on Thursday.

Is Monkeypox A Problem In India As Well?

After the Ghaziabad Health Department recently sent a sample of a five-year-old girl for inquiry-based on suspicion, the possibility that monkeypox may be present in India has surfaced. Significantly, India has been infection-free thus far.

Ms Chandra Ganjoo, Group Chief Executive Officer, Trivitron Healthcare explains, "Monkeypox is an infectious disease disseminated by coming into touch with sick people or visiting infected sites. Officials claim that the girl has no recent travel history and has not come into contact with anyone who has travelled overseas in the last month. In such a setting, the chances of infection being confirmed are slim. Although the symptoms appeared similar to those of Monkeypox, the sample was sent for testing."

Be Aware Of Monkeypox disease

Further explaining the disease, Ms Ganjoo says, "Monkeypox is a viral-zoonotic disease, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). The rising number of cases of this disease in many wealthy countries is concerning. Monkeypox spreads through close contact with an infected person or animal; the symptoms can last anywhere from two to four weeks. Although it is rarely fatal, it can cause health problems in certain people; it has a 3-6 per cent fatality rate in extreme cases, according to reports."

She further added that the World Health Organization has urged everyone to pay attention to the symptoms of monkeypox. High temperature, headache, swollen lymph nodes, muscle discomfort, and weakness are all symptoms of infection. A large rash occurs on the patient's face, hands, and feet. Infection takes 6 to 13 days to incubate (from infection to development of symptoms).

What Can Be Done To Avoid This?

Here are some ways suggested by the expert to avoid the contraction of the disease:

Avoid contact with animals that may be infected with the virus, such as sick animals or animals discovered dead in disease-prone areas.

Avoid touching beds, towels, clothes, and other items that have come into contact with an infected animal or person.

It is critical to keep infected people isolated to prevent the virus from spreading.

If a person is infected with Monkeypox, the disease will run its course and last between two and four weeks. According to a World Health Organization (WHO) advisory, children are more susceptible to the virus and may experience more severe symptoms.

Treatment

Some treatment options suggested by the expert include:

Patients with extensive lesions or respiratory symptoms should be segregated from other family members and pets in a room or area. Infected persons, as well as other household members, should wear surgical masks. Skin lesions should be covered to the greatest extent feasible to avoid contact with others, using long sleeves, long pants, and bandages. When directly contacting lesions while the patient is in home isolation, disposable gloves should be worn. An infected person's bedding, towels, and clothing can be washed in the car to avoid contact with contaminated materials. At home, dishes and utensils should not be shared with non-infected family members. Infected persons and household contacts should wash their hands after handling lesion material, clothing, or other surfaces.