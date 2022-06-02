Monkeypox Can Spread Massively During The Summer: Warns WHO

Monkeypox Can Spread Massively During The Summer, Situation Is Evolving Fast: Warns WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the virus, if not stopped on time, may speed up its transmission rate during the summer.

At a time when the world was battling the deadly COVID-19 virus infection, reports about the emergence e of another virus came from Europe. For the first time in history, monkeypox virus disease, caused by the monkeypox viruses that belong to the family of smallpox was detected in several parts of the world. To date, the virus infection was only an ailment which was primarily found in Africa.

Countries are on high alert, as the transmission rate of this virus is increasing. Taking cognizance of the situation, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the Monkeypox virus, if not stopped on time, may speed up its transmission rate during the summer. "The potential for further transmission in Europe and elsewhere this summer is high," WHO officials were quoted as saying.

Monkeypox Outbreak - Stay Alert!

In a statement, the global health body said that its European Region "remained at the epicentre of the largest and most geographically widespread monkeypox outbreak ever reported outside of endemic areas in western and central Africa". Also, the global health body responded to the rise in cases of monkeypox throughout Europe over the past two weeks, speaking to the media, the WHO's Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge outlined the steps required to "rapidly investigate and control this fast-evolving situation". Take a look at the highlights:

According to the WHO, lifting the pandemic restrictions on international travelling in European countries can trigger the spread of the monkeypox. "Monkeypox has already spread against the backdrop of several mass gatherings in the region. Over the coming months, many of the dozens of festivals and large parties planned to provide further contexts where amplification may occur," Kluge said in the statement. It further added, "The potential for further transmission in Europe and elsewhere over the summer is high."

How To Prevent The Transmission?

The World Health Organisation says that the only possible way to stop the virus from spreading rapidly is by strengthening the "cross-country collaboration and information-sharing mechanisms, heightened surveillance, and community communication" to prevent misinformation from being "amplified online.

The officials also urged people to be more vigilant and spread awareness about the virus and the modes through which it can spread. "Our goal is to contain this outbreak by stopping human-to-human transmission to the maximum extent possible," the WHO Regional Director added, calling on efforts to increase awareness of monkeypox and share information on how people can reduce their risk of exposure.

(With inputs from IANS)