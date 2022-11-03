live

Monkeypox Can Spread Before Symptoms Appear, Experts Warn of Critical Complications

In the latest study, experts have revealed that a 'considerable' amount of transmission of monkeypox virus infection can happen much before symptoms start appearing. In the study, the British researchers stated pre-symptomatic transmission of the monkeypox virus is a big threat to healthcare workers as most infections can turn fatal a long time before the symptoms show up.

Monkeypox is a virus infection that is endemic in several countries in western and central Africa. The disease was only found in isolated areas of Africa until 2022 when the illness exploded and spread to other parts of the world. Currently, the threat is so high that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a warning stating that 'monkeypox is still a global health emergency of concern, despite a 'promising' decline in cases'. According to the reports, till 31st October, there were a total of 77,092 cases of monkeypox infection in 106 countries.

Some of the most common symptoms associated with the monkeypox virus infection are -

Fever accompanied by chills Swollen lymph nodes Extreme tiredness or exhaustion Muscle aches and backache Strong headache Sore Throat Nasal congestion Cough

