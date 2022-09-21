Monkeypox Can Sometimes Lead To Brain Inflammation, Confusion Or Seizures

Mood disorders such as depression and anxiety are relatively common among monkeypox patients, say researchers.

In most cases, monkeypox infection is characterized by mild symptoms such as fever, skin lesions and swollen lymph nodes. These symptoms usually go away on their own within a few weeks. However, in some patients, the infection can lead to a range of medical complications and even death.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has identified secondary skin infections, pneumonia, confusion, eye problems, proctitis (sores and swelling inside the rectum that cause pain) and pain or difficulty when urinating as complications associated with monkeypox infection.

A new review of 19 studies led by University College London (UCL) researchers has also concluded that some patients infected with monkeypox can experience severe neurological complications such as encephalitis (brain inflammation), confusion, and seizures.

Mood disorders relatively common among monkeypox patients

The review report published in eClinicalMedicine also listed some common complications associated with monkeypox, which include muscle aches, fatigue, headache, anxiety and depression.

Lead author Dr Jonathan Rogers noted that mood disorders such as depression and anxiety are relatively common among monkeypox patients.

The review of several studies showed that 2-3 per cent of monkeypox patients had severe neurological complications such as seizure or encephalitis. But these studies mainly involved patients from the previous monkeypox outbreaks. There is limited evidence to estimate prevalence such neurological complications in the current outbreak, it is still a cause for concern, the researchers asserted, adding that there's a need for further investigation.

Meanwhile, the experts want clinicians to look for psychiatric symptoms such as depression and anxiety in monkeypox patients and ensure that they have access to psychological and psychiatric care if needed.