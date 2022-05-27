Monkeypox Can Stay Upto 10 Weeks Inside Your Body: Experts Warn of Unusual Symptoms

Monkeypox Can Linger Upto 10 Weeks In Throat And Blood: Experts Warn of Unusual Symptoms

Experts have revealed that the monkeypox virus may persist in the body of an infected individual for up to 10 weeks, even after the tell-tale rash has disappeared.

The rare viral disease Monkeypox has spread to over 12 countries in the last few weeks. The infection that was only found in the regions of Africa is now spreading rapidly to other parts. Thus, it is important for everyone to know how the virus spread and how long can it persist in the body and make one spread the infection to others.

Monkeypox Virus Can Stay In Blood & Throat

In a study published in the journal Lancet Infectious Diseases, experts have revealed that the monkeypox virus may persist in the body of an infected individual for up to 10 weeks, even after the tell-tale rash has disappeared. Yes, you read that right. The virus can stay in the blood and throat for up to 10 long weeks.

"It remains positive in the throat and blood for the length of the illness and maybe even long after the rash," the lead author Dr Hugh Adler from the Hospital was quoted as saying.

Traditionally, monkeypox patients are considered infectious while they have the common symptoms of the disease, such as skin rashes and lesions, etc. However, now experts are saying that the virus may remain in your body even after your rashes have disappeared and scabs have fallen off.

Symptoms of Monkeypox

Once infected with the monkeypox virus, a person can show up these symptoms -

Fever Extreme fatigue Dehydration Headache Muscle pain Swollen lymph nodes Chills

How To Stay Safe From The Virus?

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that is caused by the monkeypox virus, which belongs to the family of the smallpox virus. Unlike COVID-19, monkeypox doesn't spread through the air, but still, it is communicable. Thus, it is important to understand the ways in which one can stay safe from the infection. Some of these are:

Maintain hand hygiene. Stay away from animal faeces. Maintain distance from people who have skin rashes or blisters. Do not eat uncooked meat. Make sure to only eat well-cooked meat.

(With inputs from IANS)