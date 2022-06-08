Monkeypox A 'Notifiable Disease': Designated By The United Kingdom

Monkeypox Latest News: Monkeypox virus disease remains a matter of concern all over the world. The United Kingdom has more than 300 reported cases of monkeypox after Africa. According to the World Health Organization's data, so far, more than 700 cases of monkeypox have been found in more than 20 countries around the world. First, let us tell you that monkeypox is a disease in which large pimples emerge on the body of the victim.

Instructions To England's Doctors

Doctors in England have been instructed to notify local health units upon initiation of treatment for any patient with monkeypox. This can help the units in the spread of the disease and identify new patients. For this purpose, the UK Health Security Agency has issued these guidelines.

UK Government's Appeal: Pay Attention To Monkeypox

At the same time, many important activities are being started in other parts of the world to prevent and prevent this disease. For example, because of the increasing cases of monkeypox, experts in the United Kingdom have described this disease as a severe and notifiable infectious disease and appealed to the government to pay attention to this disease.

Instructions For Travellers By the Canadian Government

At the same time, particular travel guidelines have been issued to slow the spread of monkeypox in Canada. In these guidelines, travel notices have been issued for travellers from about 25 countries, including Britain, America and Australia. It has been said in these guidelines that travellers coming from the countries receiving the notice will have to take appropriate precautions. Apart from this, Canada has also warned that if any passenger coming from their place is found to be ill, then he will be sent back.

Person To Person Transmission

According to WHO, monkeypox is a person-to-person transmission of the virus whose virus can be spread by touching. The initial symptoms of Monkeypox (a rare disease) are similar to those of the flu, including body pain, muscle pain, and chills. There may be even problems like fever.

