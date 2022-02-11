Monkey Fever Hits Kerala As COVID Wave Subsides, Authorities Urge People To Stay Alert: Symptoms, Risk Factors To Know

This is the first case of monkey fever reported in Kerala in the present year. Let's know more about this condition and understand what symptoms should one be aware of.

After fighting the deadly coronavirus for months, Kerala was finally seeing a steady drop in the daily cases of the infection. However, it seems like the city has much more to deal with. In a recent report, the state authorities have confirmed that Kerala has identified the first case of Monkey fever in Wayanad. The officials stated that the first patient of this year's Monkey fever is a 24-year-old man from Panavally tribal settlement in Thirunnelli grama panchayat of the high-range district. He has been inflicted with the Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or more commonly known as monkey fever.

Speaking to the media, the District Medical Officer Dr. Sakeena said that being a seasonal fever, the health authorities have already given an alert and urged local people to remain cautious. She said the 24-year old youth has been admitted to Mananthavady medical College and is under medical observation. The officials confirmed that the patient's health condition is stable and no other case has been reported so far.

Monkey Fever - What You Need To Know

Monkey fever or Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) is a tick-borne viral haemorrhagic fever, which is seasonal and is endemic in India's southern region. The disease is caused by a virus belonging to the family Flaviviridae, which also includes yellow fever and dengue fever, which are transmitted by monkeys.

The Transmission Process of This Virus

According to the studies, KFD can be fatal to humans and other primates. How is this fever transmitted? What is the primary source? It is transmitted by a range of tick species, with Haemophysalis spinigera being considered the principal vector. How does one get infected by the virus? Well, experts say that humans usually contract the KFD virus when bitten by an infected tick or by coming in contact with an infected animal. These infected individuals are considered dead-end hosts. Why so? This is because they cannot infect ticks or other people with the virus and hence do not play a role in the onward transmission of KFDV.

Who Is At Risk?

Since the virus is mostly found in forest areas, the people who live in low-income forest communities and near to the forests are at high risk of catching this virus infection.

Symptoms of Monkey Fever

Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD) or Monkey fever is not very common in all the regions of India. However, after COVID infection, it has become extremely important to understand the symptoms of each of the virus infections, so that one can prevent it and start taking proper cures to treat it. Some of the common symptoms of Monkey fever are:

Sudden rise in body temperature, or fever accompanied by chills Headache Muscle pain Exhaustion or fatigue Backpain Swollen lymph nodes Dry or wet cough

(With inputs from Agencies)

