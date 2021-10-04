Molnupiravir, Merck’s Anti-Viral Pill, Effective Against All Variants Of COVID-19, Can Reduce Deaths By Half

The makers of the drug plan to seek US emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide.

Phase 3 trials show that Merck's oral pill Molnupiravir is highly effective against all variants of COVID-19 and can reduce deaths, hospitalisations by half.

Scientists are hailing an experimental pill developed by Merck & Co as a potential game-changer in COVID-19 treatment after trial results revealed that it can bring down the risk of dying or being hospitalized in high-risk patients. The drug, Molnupiravir, works by introducing errors into the genetic code of the virus. The makers of the drug plan to seek US emergency use authorization for the pill as soon as possible and to make regulatory applications worldwide. If things work out, this will be the first effective oral anti-viral medication for COVID-19. Most of the existing treatment for the deadly viral disease are cumbersome and difficult to administer since they have to be given intravenously.

Astounding trial results

Researchers testing the efficacy of Molnupiravir analysed 775 patients with mild to moderate COVID-19 and all participants had at least one risk factor like hypertension or obesity, that is associated with poor disease outcome. They looked at hospitalizations or deaths among people at risk for severe disease. They saw that 7.3 per cent of patients who were given Molnupiravir twice a day for five days were hospitalized and there were no deaths even after 29 days of treatment. In the placebo group, hospitalization rate was 14.1 per cent and there were eight deaths. Trial results have also shown that it is effective against all variants of the coronavirus including the highly transmissible Delta. The Phase III trial results astounded scientists and outside monitors recommended that that the study be stopped early.

Possible side effects

Experts hail this drug as a safe and affordable oral anti-viral. But scientists caution that some other drugs in the same class as Molnupiravir have been linked to birth defects in animal studies. But Merck has said that similar studies of Molnupiravir for longer and at higher doses than used in humans have revealed that the drug does not induce genetic changes in human cells. But men who participated in the trial were asked to abstain from heterosexual intercourse or agree to use contraception. Women of child-bearing age were also asked to use birth control.

Availability and tentative price

Merck is aiming to produce 10 million courses of the treatment by the end of 2021. Incidentally, it has apparently signed a contract with the US government to supply 1.7 million courses of Molnupiravir at a price of $700 per course with the option of another 3.5 million treatment courses if required. Regarding global pricing Merck plans to go for a tiered pricing approach based on the per capita income of the recipient country. The company is also planning to license the drug to India-based generic drugmakers, which, in turn, will be able to supply the treatment to low- and middle-income countries.

Benefits of an oral drug for COVID-19

Remdesivir and the generic steroid, dexamethasone, are used at present but both these drugs are administered only once the patient is already hospitalised. Hence, an oral pill will change the way COVID-19 is addressed. It can be easily taken by patients. This means that treatment will start early and especially high-risk people will benefit a lot. In such a scenario, the fear of the COVID-19 virus will also disappear gradually from the minds of people. It can also be prescribed to people who are not hospitalised.

Other players in the field

Merck is not the only pharmaceutical giant looking to develop an oral drug for COVID-19. Pfizer and Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG are also in the race and both these companies are trying to develop an easy-to-administer anti-viral pill for COVID-19.

(With inputs from Agencies)

