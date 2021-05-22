Hyderabad-based firm Natco Pharma has initiated phase 3 clinical trials of Molnupiravir capsules to evaluate the efficacy and safety of the antiviral drug in treating patients with mild and moderate symptoms at Yashoda Hospitals in the city. The first dose under the phase-III trials was given to a patient in the Hospitals’ Somajigida unit. The clinical trial would be carried out in 32 hospitals across the country. Natco Pharma had received DCGI approval for the same. Announcing the commencement of the trials Dr. Lingaiah Amidalya Medical Director of Yashoda Hospitals stated “It is a privilege to be the first Hospital