A new study has found that a molecule found in grape seeds, skin and red wine can protect against lung cancer. The name of the molecule is resveratrol. Across the world, lung cancer is one of the deadliest diseases. Moreover, 80 per cent of deaths are related to smoking. Therefore, effective chemo-prevention strategies are needed along with tobacco control.

According to the IANS report, the experiments have been done in mice. The researchers from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) prevented lung cancer induced by a carcinogen found in cigarette smoke by using resveratrol.

An associate professor at the varsity, Muriel Cuendet reportedly said that they observed a 45 per cent decrease in tumour load per mouse in the treated mice. They developed fewer tumours and of smaller size than untreated mice.

The team conducted their 26-week study on four groups of mice. The first one the control received neither carcinogen nor resveratrol treatment. The second received only the carcinogen. The third received both the carcinogen and the treatment, whereas the fourth received only the treatment.

When comparing the two groups that were not exposed to a carcinogen, 63 per cent of the mice treated did not develop cancer, compared to only 12.5 per cent of the untreated mice.

Reportedly, Cuendet also said that resveratrol could, therefore, play a preventive role against lung cancer.

The researchers also noted that this formulation is applicable to humans as well.

However, when ingested, resveratrol did not prevent lung cancer as it is metabolised and eliminated within minutes. It does not have time to reach the lungs.

Conversely, when the molecule was administered through the nasal route, it as found to be much effective and allows the compound to reach the lungs.

The researchers also said that resveratrol concentration obtained in the lungs after nasal administration of the formulation was 22 times higher than when taken orally.