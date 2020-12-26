Molecular iodine-based disinfectants rely on a mechanism that is different from soap or alcohol to inactivate the virus. Iodine has excellent penetration abilities and does not react with skin.

The virus that causes COVID-19 is a single-strand, covered virus that has protein spikes on its surface giving it a crown-like appearance. In fact, that is where it gets its name ("corona" translates to "crown" in Spanish). Coronavirus, like all other viruses, is incapable of replicating itself outside of a host cell. Inside the virus, lies a single strand of genetic material (RNA) that carries the information to make more replicas of the virus. The primary targets of the virus are the epithelial cells that form the lining on organs and mucous membranes. The severe effects of SARS-CoV-2 has led national and international health authorities like WHO to issue guidelines on the best practices to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. These include washing hands with soap for 20 seconds and using alcohol-based hand sanitizers to eliminate the virus. However, a lesser discussed, proven method to counter the virus is molecular iodine.

Molecular iodine penetrates the skin and keeps it safe

Molecular iodine-based disinfectants rely on a mechanism that is different from soap or alcohol to inactivate the virus. Iodine has excellent penetration abilities and does not react with skin. When applied, iodine-based disinfectants release free molecular iodine (I2) which penetrates the skin's epidermis and remains as an active biocide inside the skin. This prevents it from being washed away or reduced.

It is highly effective in inactivating viruses

This iodine inside the skin diffuses back onto the surface of the skin in the form of a colorless, odorless gas, forming a gaseous antiviral shield on the skin. It is in this form that the molecular iodine begins the inactivation of the virus.

It provides 6 to 12 hours of protection from pathogens

The extremely slow release of iodine ensures that it provides protection against the virus for 6 to 12 hours. Compared to soap or alcohol, this provides a longer protection from just a single use.

Effective against bacteria, viruses, and fungi

And it’s not just viruses that are killed by molecular iodine. Compared to other antiseptics such as chlorhexidine, the non-aqueous formulation of iodine has a more extensive spectrum of antimicrobial activity. Iodine has been observed to be effective against bacteria, viruses, and fungi. But what gives iodine a decisive advantage over other antiseptics is its degree of penetration and the persistence of its effect. Dermatology practices widely use antiseptics as prophylaxis (preventive treatment), acute and chronic wound management, and in the treatment of operating field disinfection.

There is no “one” correct way to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. But free molecular iodine provides users with a longer protection than its soap and alcohol counterparts. As we keep making our way through the pandemic, there can never be enough tools to protect us. Iodine-based disinfectants are another important addition to our arsenal in the fight against this faceless enemy.

(This article is authored by Dr. Sanjib Pal, a qualified surgeon and Founder of RAD365, a global provider of healthcare technology solutions.)