Mojtaba Khamenei BIG Health Update: Iran Supreme Leader unconscious, not involved in war related decision making - What happened to Ali Khamenei's son?

Mojtaba Khamenei Latest Health Updates: Late Ali Khamenei's son and the current Supreme Leader of Iran is reportedly receiving medical treatment in the holy city of Qom. The 56-year-old cleric was unconscious and being treated for a "severe" medical condition.

Mojtaba Khamenei BIG Health Update: Iran Supreme Leader unconscious, not involved in war related decision-making - What happened to Ali Khamenei's son?

Mojtaba Khamenei Health Updates: Iran's supreme leader and the son of Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba Khamenei, has reportedly received severe internal and external injuries during the missile attack between Iran and Israel last week. Reports suggest that Mojtaba is currently receiving treatment in the holy city of Qom. The sources have also confirmed that the 56-year-old cleric was unconscious and being treated for a "severe" medical condition.

"Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime," the document, which is believed to be based on American and Israeli intelligence that was shared with Gulf allies, read.

What Happened To Mojtaba Khamenei?

US reports have claimed that the current supreme leader of Iran is being treated in a coma in a hospital in Qom, while many other local media in Iran have reported that he has suffered a broken leg and facial injuries during the missile attacks that claimed his father Ali Khamenei, his mother, his wife Zahra Haddad-Adel, and one of his sons on the first day of the war that has inflamed the Middle East for over five weeks.

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei Now?

As per the latest reports, the supreme leader of Iran is currently admitted to a hospital in the holy city of Qom. Fresh intelligence reports have also suggested that the 56-year-old leader is unconscious and unable to carry out state duties. The questions sparked when videos generated by AI were circulated by Iran, showing Mojtaba Khamenei entering the war room to review the planning.

Since Mojtaba was chosen as the new Supreme Leader of the country, he has not appeared in public. He was installed as the supreme leader after the killing of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the war.

Besides his latest health update, this was the very first time when the location of the supreme leader was dosclosed publicly for the first time since the war started between Iran-Israel and US.

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Mojtaba has made limited statements since assuming power. Only two statements have come from his office, read by TV presenters on state television. He has made some posts on his X handle also.

When Will Iran Hold Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Funeral?

Killed on the very first day of the war, Iran has postponed the state funeral for Ali Khamenei for over a month now, with authorities citing "anticipation of unprecedented turnout" as the reason for the delay. However, the intelligence has now noted that the body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is currently in Qom, and preparations are underway for his official burial. According to the memo, Iran is preparing to construct a large mausoleum for the dead body of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While it was initially planned for just one burial, the type of work going on right now hints that more that on burial could be underway.

"The mausoleum is reportedly designed to accommodate more than one grave, suggesting that other family members could be buried alongside the late Supreme Leader," disclosed reports.

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