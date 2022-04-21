Moderna's New Bivalent COVID-19 Vaccine More Effective Against Omicron Than Existing Booster Shots

A 50-microgram dose of the new vaccine doubles the neutralizing antibody responses against Omicron compared with the original booster at the same dosage, Moderna said.

Moderna has come up with a new version of its Covid-19 vaccine, which it claims is much more effective against Omicron variant than the other existing shots. According to the US biotechnology company, the new vaccine targets several mutations and produced a stronger immune response against major variants of concern, including Omicron, Delta and Beta. It targets nine mutations found in the Beta variant and the original strain of SARS-CoV-2. Four of these mutations are also found in Omicron variant.

The company has released new clinical data on its first bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211. It showed that a 50-microgram dose of the new vaccine induced higher antibody responses against Omicron variant six months after administration compared with the original booster (mRNA-1273 booster) at the same dosage.

"A 50 g booster dose of mRNA-1273.211 demonstrated superiority against Beta, Delta and Omicron variants of concern one month after administration. Superiority continued six months after administration for Beta and Omicron variants of concern as well," reads Moderna's statement.

"There was a 2.20-fold and 2.15-fold increase in the neutralizing antibody titers against Omicron with the mRNA-1273.211 booster dose compared to the mRNA-1273 booster dose at 1 month and 6 months, respectively," it adds.

The company made announcement about its bivalent strategy and started pursuing it in February 2021. According to the clinical data released by the company, the most common side effects of the updated vaccine were injection site and muscle pain, fatigue and headache.

Another Omicron booster vaccine candidate expected soon

Moderna has been focusing on developing updated booster candidates to address the continued evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, including monovalent and bivalent candidates. A bivalent prototype and Omicron booster vaccine candidate (mRNA-1273.214) is currently being evaluated in a Phase 2/3 study. The initial data on mRNA-1273.214 is expected in the second quarter of this year.

St phane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, said that the latest bivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.214, combines the currently authorized Moderna COVID-19 booster with their Omicron-specific booster candidate. He believes that it would be the lead candidate for the fall 2022 Northern Hemisphere booster .

"We look forward to sharing initial data on mRNA-1273.214 later in the second quarter. We believe that a bivalent booster vaccine, if authorized, would create a new tool as we continue to respond to emerging variants," Bancel added.

