After Pfizer another US-based pharmaceutical major has announced the preliminary data from its late-stage vaccine trial. Moderna on Monday revealed that its Covid-19 vaccine has shown more than 94.5 per cent effectiveness based on the interim data from the company's ongoing Phase-3 study. Exactly a week ago Pfizer Inc had announced more than 90 per cent efficacy of its vaccine following the first interim analysis of data from late-stage Phase 3 trial. The companies are expected to seek emergency use authorisation of their vaccine from the US Food and Drug Administration soon. This positive interim analysis from our Phase 3