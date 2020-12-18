After an eight-hour debate a high powered vaccine advisory panel overwhelmingly endorsed Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use approval (EUA) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) potentially adding the second vaccine into America's mass vaccination effort against a raging pandemic. The Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) of the FDA voted 20-0 in favour of getting Moderna's shots into the arms of American 18 years and older with one expert abstaining. Exactly a week ago the same panel endorsed Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine in a 19-4 vote. The EUA came within the next 24 hours.