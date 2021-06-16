Even though the number of children falling ill during the coronavirus pandemic has been less as compared to adults. But we can’t say for certain that all kids are safe from Covid-19. With speculations that the third wave of Covid-19 might be more dangerous than the previous ones it is more important than ever to take care of your children. In the light of children’s safety it is also important that kids are vaccinated as soon as possible and all precautionary measures are followed. But people have doubts regarding the safety of coronavirus vaccines. However several studies suggest that vaccines