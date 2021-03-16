US-based Biotechnology company Moderna is developing a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could be stored and shipped in refrigerators instead of freezers. The company’s CEO Stephane Bancel announced on Tuesday that it has started the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1283 by vaccinating the first participants with the potential refrigerator-stable vaccine, which could facilitate easier distribution and administration, especially in developing countries. Also Read - Parliament passes bill to increase upper limit for abortions: Here's why women need access to safe abortion

According to the company, mRNA-1283 encodes for the portions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein critical for neutralisation, specifically the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) and N-terminal Domain (NTD). The Phase 1 study will evaluate three dose levels, 10 microgrammes, 30 microgrammes, and 100 microgrammes, of the vaccine candidate given to healthy adults as a 2-dose series, 28 days apart, and one dose level, 100 microgrammes, of mRNA-1283 given to healthy adults in a single dose. These will be compared with a 2-dose series of 100 microgrammes of mRNA-1273, the currently authorised dose level, the company said.

Currently, Moderna's mRNA-1273 vaccine is approved for use in individuals 18 years of age or older. The potential refrigerator-stable vaccine will also be evaluated in future studies for use as a booster dose for previously vaccinated or seropositive as well as in a primary series for seronegative individuals.

Moderna testing COVID-19 vaccine for children

The drug company has also begun testing its mRNA-1273 COVID-19 vaccine on children aged between 6 months to less than 12 years old. For the Phase 2/3 study of mRNA-1273, the company aims to enrol approximately 6,750 healthy children in the US and Canada.

“We are encouraged by the primary analysis of the Phase 3 COVE study of mRNA-1273 in adults ages 18 and above and this paediatric study will help us assess the potential safety and immunogenicity of our Covid-19 vaccine candidate in this important younger age population,” Bancel said in a statement, as reported by IANS.

This study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, reactogenicity and effectiveness of two doses of mRNA-1273 given 28 days apart. Moderna is conducting the trials in collaboration with the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).