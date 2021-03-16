US-based Biotechnology company Moderna is developing a new COVID-19 vaccine candidate that could be stored and shipped in refrigerators instead of freezers. The company’s CEO Stephane Bancel announced on Tuesday that it has started the Phase 1 study of mRNA-1283 by vaccinating the first participants with the potential refrigerator-stable vaccine which could facilitate easier distribution and administration especially in developing countries. According to the company mRNA-1283 encodes for the portions of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein critical for neutralisation specifically the Receptor Binding Domain (RBD) and N-terminal Domain (NTD). The Phase 1 study will evaluate three dose levels 10 microgrammes 30