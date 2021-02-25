Although COVID-19 vaccines are available now and many countries have started anti-covid vaccination, the emerging new coronavirus strains are posing new threat worldwide. Research has shown that some of these new variants are more infectious and the current vaccines are less effective against them. Particularly, the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.351 – which was first identified in the Republic of South Africa – has raised fears around the world. Studies have already revealed that Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines are less effective against the South African variant. Experts and drug companies have acknowledged the need to update the available vaccines to tackle the new coronavirus strains. At least one variant-specific vaccine candidate is ready for human testing now. Also Read - New highly contagious COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly across New York

US-based drugmaker Moderna has completed manufacturing of clinical trial material for its new vaccine candidate against the South African variant, the company announced in a statement on Thursday. The Phase 1 clinical trial of the variant-specific vaccine will be led and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH)'s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Moderna has already shipped the required doses to the NIH to begin human testing, the company said.

"Leveraging the flexibility of our mRNA platform, we are moving quickly to test updates to the vaccines that address emerging variants of the virus in the clinic," IANS quoted Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna, as writing in the statement.

Moderna using two strategies against COVID-19 variants

The US-based pharmaceutical company is making use of two strategies against variants of concern, subject to US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) review. However, initial study has confirmed that Moderna’s authorized vaccine against ancestral strains (mRNA-1273) can provide neutralizing activity against all key emerging variants, including theUK variant called B.1.1.7 and South African variant. The company is trying these new approaches against variants of concern out of an abundance of caution.

In one of the strategies, the company is evaluating booster doses of this vaccine to increase its neutralizing immunity against these variants. For this, Moderna is planning three approaches:

Including a variant-specific booster candidate, mRNA-1273.351, based on the B.1.351 variant, at the 50 µg dose level and lower.

A multivalent booster candidate, mRNA-1273.211, which combines mRNA-1273 and mRNA-1273.351 in a single vaccine at the 50 µg dose level and lower.

A third dose of mRNA-1273 as a booster at the 50 µg dose level. The company has already begun dosing a group of people with the booster.

In another strategy, the company would be evaluating the variant-specific booster candidate (mRNA-1273.351) and multivalent booster candidate (mRNA-1273.211) as a primary vaccination series for those who are seronegative in a two-dose series at the 100 µg dose level and lower.