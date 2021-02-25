Although COVID-19 vaccines are available now and many countries have started anti-covid vaccination the emerging new coronavirus strains are posing new threat worldwide. Research has shown that some of these new variants are more infectious and the current vaccines are less effective against them. Particularly the SARS-CoV-2 variant known as B.1.351 – which was first identified in the Republic of South Africa – has raised fears around the world. Studies have already revealed that Oxford/AstraZeneca and Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines are less effective against the South African variant. Experts and drug companies have acknowledged the need to update the available vaccines