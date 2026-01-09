Mizoram’s Ranji Cricketer K Lalremruata Dies at 38 After On-Field Collapse: Why Fit Athletes Are Not Immune To Heart-Related Issues

Mizoram's Ranji Cricketer K Lalremruata Passes Away At 38: The Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) confirms Lalremruata's death in an official statement.

K Lalremruata Passes Away At 38: Heart-related illnesses are one of the leading causes of death worldwide, resulting in over 17 million deaths each year. A lot of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) have seemingly been increasing even among the healthiest people, such as athletes. However, scientists warn that the functions of the human heart are a little more complicated than we think. In a recent incident, former Ranji Trophy cricketer from Mizoram, K Lalremruata, 38, passed away after a sudden collapse during a local cricket match on Wednesday, January 7. The Cricket Association of Mizoram (CAM) confirms Lalremruata's death in an official statement.

K Lalremruata Cause Of Death

Following the incident, the state cricket association cancelled all the fixtures that were scheduled to take place as a mark of respect for the 38-year-old cricketer. In a statement released by the CAM, the association revealed that the young cricketer suffered a stroke while playing in the second division tournament. Additionally, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Mizoram's Sports and Youth Services Minister, said that the former Ranji Trophy cricketer was experiencing a breathing issue during the match before collapsing.

'A Tragic Loss for Mizoram Cricket' CAM wrote on Instagram, "Today, 8 January, 2026, during the ongoing Khaled Memorial 2nd Division Screening Tournament, K. Lalremruata, a player for Venghnuai Raiders CC, passed away due to a stroke while playing. He represented Mizoram twice in the Ranji Trophy and seven times in the Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy. He had also played for several clubs at the local level. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family; may God comfort them as they navigate this great loss."

Why Fit Athletes Are Not Immune To Heart-Related Issues

A heart attack is an emergency medical condition that occurs when the supply of blood to the heart is suddenly blocked due to a blood clot. According to data released by the National Institute of Health (NIH), India has seen a significant increase in deaths linked to heart attacks over the past few years. What is more concerning about this medical condition is that the deaths are more common in men under 50.

There have been many instances where people assume that they are safe from the dangers of heart-related illness because they either eat the healthiest diet, exercise and look fit on the scale. But what we don't know is that a heart attack can strike even healthy people. The risk of a heart attack is beyond human control; it does not matter what you eat, how active you remain or even genetic. It is crucial to remain vigilant about the daily physical changes that take place, apart from the aforementioned three points.

Symptoms Of A Heart Attack

The American Heart Association (AHA) outlines that the first sign of a heart attack is experiencing chest discomfort, including in other areas such as arms, back, neck, jaw, and stomach. Additionally, other symptoms include shortness of breath, breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea, rapid or irregular heartbeat, feeling unusually tired and feeling lightheaded. If you know someone experiencing any of the heart attack symptoms discussed above, ensure to call medical emergency right away.

