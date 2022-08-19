Mizoram Records Japanese Encephalitis' First Case To Bivalent Covid-19 Vaccine In India: Top Health Headlines Of The Day

COVID-19 Infection Doubles In One Day: 15000 New Cases With 0.23% Active Cases

Monkeypox signs are identical to smallpox patients, albeit less severe clinically. The viral disease usually manifests with fever, headache, rash for three weeks, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, and cough and can lead to various medical complications. Last month, the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune ) isolated the monkeypox virus from a clinical sample of a patient under ICMR, which could develop diagnostic kits and vaccines against the disease.

ICMR Considering Sero Survey To Trace Asymptomatic Monkeypox Patients

ICMR is considering a serosurvey to trace asymptomatic monkeypox patients. So far, 10 cases of the viral disease have been reported in India - five each from Delhi and Kerala. Therefore, a serological survey involving blood serum testing will likely be conducted on people infected with monkeypox contacts.

The 'Guidelines on the Monkeypox Management' issued by the centre states that the incubation period is six to thirteen days and that the mortality rate of monkeypox in the general population has historically been up to 11 per cent and higher in children. Recently, the case fatality rate has been around three to six per cent.

Signs contain lesions that usually start within 1 to 3 days from the onset of fever, last about two to four weeks, and often itching is described as painful until the healing stage. In addition, the guidelines state that a notable tendency to palm and soles is characteristic of monkeypox, from awareness campaigns to the formation of a national task force to oversee the development of diagnostics and vaccines.

Is Bivalent Booster Vaccine Effective?

Indian scientists are in discussions with domestic vaccine manufacturers to develop a bivalent covid-19 vaccine. American pharma company Moderna has made the world's first updated coronavirus vaccine this week. This is called the second-generation vaccine. An official of the Department of Biotechnology, we are working on a bivalent vaccine that can provide an immune response against two antigens through a single vaccine.

Britain approves bivalent booster vaccine. Half (25 g) of each Spikewax Bivalent Original/Omicron dose works against the original form while the other half targets Omicron.

MHRA Chief Executive Dr J Raine said she was pleased to announce the approval of a new booster vaccine that was effective in clinical trials against Omicron and the original 2020 form.

Along with this, research institutions were also spoken to. The bivalent vaccine has been prepared based on two pathogens. The regulator said its decision was based on clinical trial data showing that the modern booster vaccine was effective against Omicron and the 2020 original. It was also effective against Omicron's BA.4 and BA.5 subforms.

Corona infection suddenly increased the concern after the relief received in the past. There was a considerable jump in corona infection in India in one day. New cases have doubled directly, i.e. 15000, and the number of vaccinations has crossed 209.27 crores. However, the active cases are 0.23%, while the recovery rate is 98.58%.

India's COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 209.27Cr (2,09,27,32,604) as of August 19, 7 am. So far, over 3.99 crores (3,99,04,328) of teenagers have been given the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Similarly, the process of giving COVID-19 pre-caution doses for the age group of 18-59 years started on April 10, 2022.

The active caseload of India is currently 1,01,830. Active cases now account for 0.23% of the total positive cases in the country. The number of patients recovering in this way (since the epidemic's beginning) has now increased to 4,36,85,535.

4,54,491 COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate in the country is currently 3.90%, while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 3.47%.

More than 199.60 Crore (1,99,60,25,975) vaccine doses have been given to States/UTs through the Central Government. It supplies through the free-of-cost channel of India and directly through the state procurement category.

Mizoram Records Japanese Encephalitis' First Case

After Assam, which has left 77 people dead, Japanese Encephalitis reached neighbouring Mizoram, where the first vector-borne disease case was detected in Aizawl, health officials said on Friday.

Mizoram's nodal officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP), Pachuau Lalmalsawma, noted that the sample of a patient tested at Trinity Hospital and the National Centre for Disease Control in Delhi.

Japanese Encephalitis and malaria kill many people in Assam yearly, specifically during the monsoon season, which usually starts in May and stretches to October. According to health officials, at least 40 deaths were reported last year due to the disease transmitted by infected mosquitoes, mainly during the monsoon.

