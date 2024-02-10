Mithun Chakraborty Diagnosed With Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke: Know All About This Condition

Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty has landed in the hospital in Kolkata after suffering from an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke.

Renowned actor Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalised in Kolkata after experiencing chest discomfort on Saturday morning. According to the reports, the actor is diagnosed with Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke, otherwise known as an Ischemic Stroke. Sources close to the actor revealed that he was feeling unwell, leading to his admission to the hospital where he is currently receiving medical care.

What Is Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke?

Ischemic Stroke happens when blood flow to the brain is disrupted, usually due to a blood clot or constricted blood vessels. This disruption can cause severe damage to brain cells and can sometimes be fatal.

Symptoms of Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke

The symptoms of Ischemic Stroke can vary but commonly include:

Sudden weakness or numbness in half the body Speech problems Seeing issues Feeling dizzy, or getting severe headaches.

What's important to know is that these symptoms can occur abruptly and without any prior signs.

Risk Factors Associated With Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke

Various factors could increase the risk of getting an Ischemic Stroke such as high blood pressure, smoking, diabetes, high cholesterol, obesity, and an inactive lifestyle. It's crucial to keep these at check to lower the odds of having a stroke.

Take Mithun Chakraborty's instance, where chest pain was the first alert to his stroke. While chest pain can be a sign of a heart attack, in Chakraborty's case, it was associated with a stroke. Recognizing these signs and reaching out for medical help can prevent complications.

The foremost treatment for Ischemic Stroke is reestablishing blood flow to the brain and reducing further damage. This includes administering clot-busting drugs and in certain cases, surgically removing the clot.

Rehabilitation plays a pivotal role after surviving an Ischemic Stroke, involving therapies that restore mobility, autonomy, and communication skills.

Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident Stroke: Preventive Tips

Preventing Ischemic Stroke largely involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle that includes regular physical exercise, a nutritionally balanced diet, quitting smoking, and effective management of chronic ailments like hypertension and diabetes.

To end with, Mithun Chakraborty's diagnosis stresses the need to be acutely aware of the warning signs and causative factors of an Ischemic Stroke. It's a reminder of how important it is for each one of us to stay healthy and make preventative measures a priority. Educated choices and a healthy lifestyle can lead to well-being and a future free from stroke threats.