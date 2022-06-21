Miss Brazil Dies At 27 Due To Severe Complications Post Routine Tonsil Operation

Gleycy Correia, crowned Miss Brazil in 2018 died on June 20, 2022, due to severe complications that occurred after she underwent a regular tonsil operation.

After a routine tonsil operation went horribly wrong, a beauty queen who was formerly named Miss Brazil died at the age of 27. Gleycy Correia, from Macae, in south-eastern Brazil, died on June 20 after experiencing "severe bleeding and cardiac arrest" during the operation, according to The Sun.

Correia died in a private facility after being in a coma for more than two months following surgery in April. She experienced a haemorrhage and a heart attack five days following the operation, according to reports. After suffering from a coma, the beauty queen sadly died yesterday due to complications.

What Is A Tonsillectomy?

Tonsillectomy is the surgical removal of the tonsils, which are two oval-shaped tissue pads at the back of the throat, one on each side. Once a frequently opted treatment for tonsil infection and irritation, a tonsillectomy is now most commonly used to treat sleep apnea, however, it may still be used if tonsillitis recurs frequently or does not respond to alternative therapies. Tonsillectomy may also be required to cure breathing and other issues caused by big tonsils, as well as to treat unusual tonsil disorders. A tonsillectomy normally takes at least 10 to two weeks to recover.

Children are more likely than adults to develop tonsillitis and require tonsillectomies. People of any age, however, can have problems with their tonsils and require surgery. Tonsillectomy can also be used to address other medical conditions as well, including:

Swollen tonsils might cause breathing issues

Sleep apnea is characterised by frequent and loud snoring spells during which you cease breathing while sleeping

Tonsillar haemorrhage

Tonsil carcinoma is a malignancy of the tonsils

Risk Of A Tonsillectomy

Like with all procedures, there are some dangers associated with tonsillectomy. These can include the following:

Anaesthetic reactions are a type of reaction that occurs after a person is given an anaesthetic. Medications used to put you to sleep during surgery can produce minor side effects such as headaches, nausea, vomiting, and muscle discomfort. Although serious, long-term issues are uncommon, general anaesthesia can carry the risk of mortality.

Swelling of the tongue and soft palate (the roof of the mouth) might make it difficult to breathe, especially in the first few hours after the treatment.

During surgery, there is a lot of bleeding. Severe bleeding can occur during surgery in rare situations, necessitating further treatment and a prolonged hospital stay.

During the healing process, bleeding might occur, especially if the wound's scab is dislodged too fast.

Surgery can occasionally result in an infection that necessitates additional treatment.