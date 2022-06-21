Miss Brazil Dies At 27 Due To Severe Complications Post Routine Tonsil Operation 

- Health A-Z
After a routine tonsil operation went horribly wrong, a beauty queen who was formerly named Miss Brazil died at the age of 27. Gleycy Correia, from Macae, in south-eastern Brazil, died on June 20 after experiencing "severe bleeding and cardiac arrest" during the operation, according to The Sun.
Correia died in a private facility after being in a coma for more than two months following surgery in April. She experienced a haemorrhage and a heart attack five days following the operation, according to reports. After suffering from a coma, the beauty queen sadly died yesterday due to complications.
Tonsillectomy is the surgical removal of the tonsils, which are two oval-shaped tissue pads at the back of the throat, one on each side. Once a frequently opted treatment for tonsil infection and irritation, a tonsillectomy is now most commonly used to treat sleep apnea, however, it may still be used if tonsillitis recurs frequently or does not respond to alternative therapies. Tonsillectomy may also be required to cure breathing and other issues caused by big tonsils, as well as to treat unusual tonsil disorders. A tonsillectomy normally takes at least 10 to two weeks to recover.
Children are more likely than adults to develop tonsillitis and require tonsillectomies. People of any age, however, can have problems with their tonsils and require surgery. Tonsillectomy can also be used to address other medical conditions as well, including:
Like with all procedures, there are some dangers associated with tonsillectomy. These can include the following:
