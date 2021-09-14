Misdiagnosis Of Covid A Problem, Know The Difference As Dengue Can Sting Harder

Hyderabad is facing a problem with a misdiagnosis of continuous fever as Covid-19 instead of dengue. Read on to know the difference between the two.

With Covid-19 still lurking large, treatment for several other diseases has taken a hit. What's more concerning is the misdiagnosis of the disease. As there is a spike in the cases of Covid in some states of the country, other states are reporting a surge in dengue cases. After noticing symptoms such as high fever, cold and cough, people are assuming that they have been infected with the coronavirus and getting treatment for the same. Misdiagnosis of continuous fever for five to seven days as Covid-19 appears to be causing a health problem in Hyderabad. The majority of the misdiagnosis reports come from the city's tertiary hospitals, which proves to be significant for patients later on.

Difference Between Dengue And Covid-19

Fever, chills, cough, cold, throat discomfort, body aching, and extreme weakness are some of the most prevalent symptoms of COVID and dengue. As a result, determining whether you have COVID, or dengue fever can be difficult at first. However, patients may suffer severe complications like kidney damage, internal bleeding, or low platelet count if dengue is left untreated. To avoid these complications, it is crucial to know the difference between dengue fever and Covid-19.

It is unlikely that you have dengue if you experience symptoms like shortness of breath, chest aches, or breathing problems. COVID-19 is linked to these signs and symptoms. Patients infected with COVID-19 are more likely to lose their sense of taste and smell. It is likely that you have dengue fever if one of your first symptoms is weakness and headache. Because COVID is a respiratory disease, it may cause symptoms such as throat inflammation and irritation, voice changes, and cough, which are not prevalent in dengue fever. If more than one person in one's household is having symptoms, it's most certainly COVID, as it is a communicable disease, whereas dengue fever is not. Both illnesses have a varied incubation time. The incubation period for dengue symptoms to appear is 4-10 days after the bite from an infected mosquito, whereas the incubation period for Covid is 1-14 days.

Early Intervention Can Help Control Dengue Fever

If the Covid-19 test is negative, it is critical to perform a dengue test. Malaria, dengue fever, and chikungunya must be tested out before initiating antibiotic treatment since persistent high fever can be caused by a variety of factors, including seasonal changes. Dengue fever is now being detected in people of all ages, and it is also becoming more severe. Early detection and treatment of the condition are critical to avoid complications like low platelet count, vomiting of blood and black stools.