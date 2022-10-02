live

Miraculous Vaccine: New Drug Can Turn COVID-19 Virus Against Itself, Fight Variants

Like any other virus, SARS-C0V-2 causes the COVID-19 virus is also evolving and mutating, leading to the formation of new variants. As of now Delta and Omicron are the two variants which are wreaking havoc globally.

In a recent development, scientists have developed a new drug that can turn SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 against itself and prevent the deadly virus from infecting humans. According to the researchers, a new drug - called NMT5, is likely to be highly effective against the COVID-19 variants which are present in the environment, and also the future variants which are likely to come in the near future. Published in the journal Nature Chemical Biology, the study showed that the new drug coats SARS-CoV-2 with chemicals that can temporarily alter the human ACE2 receptor the molecule the virus normally latches onto to infect cells.

